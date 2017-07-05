AAA: Gas prices drop 23 cents in Michigan over last month

Drivers may have noticed a dramatic change at the pump.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan dropped 23 cents over the last month, one of the largest decreases in the nation.

Experts said supply is high and demand lower than usual.

The last time gas was this cheap headed into Fourth of July was in 2005.

President Donald Trump tweeting Tuesday saying "Gas prices are the lowest in the U.S. in over ten years! I’d like to see them go even lower.”

Don’t get too excited, though.

Petroleum experts expect oil prices to slowly increase as U.S. production has been on the decline.

