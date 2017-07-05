BREAKING: Park closed during search for missing man

A Gratiot County park is closed until further notice as officials search for a missing man.

A dive team is out at Reed Park Wednesday morning in efforts to find a missing man, according to Park Manager Mary Curry.

Few details are available at this time, but Curry said multiple agencies are at the scene.

Police have not released the man's age or his description.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

