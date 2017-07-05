Bay City police make dino-mite arrest at fireworks festival - WNEM TV 5

Bay City police make dino-mite arrest at fireworks festival

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A T-Rex may short arms, but they're long enough for handcuffs. 

The Bay City Department of Public Safety posted a photo of their dino-mite arrest on their Facebook page. The post simply said "You never know what you'll run into during the Fireworks Festival..."

An officer was also seen posing with a web-slinging superhero. 

The annual Bay City Fireworks Festival was held from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1 this year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

