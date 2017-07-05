1 killed after vehicle cut in half in fiery crash

One person is dead after a fiery crash split a vehicle in half.

It happened on Tuesday, July 4 at about 11:24 p.m. on Kendaville Road, west of Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township.

Investigators said a 61-year-old man from Coral was stopped after hitting a deer when another vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old man from Sand Lake, hit him.

The impact cut the vehicle in half, causing it to catch fire.

The Coral man was killed in the crash. The Sand Lake man had minor injuries.

Seat belt use and the possibility of alcohol being a factor are under investigation, according to MSP.

The investigation continues.

