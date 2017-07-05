Winning $1 million ticket sold in Dearborn Heights

Check your ticket, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was sold in Dearborn Heights on Tuesday.

The winning ticket was bought at an Exxon gas station, 24938 Ford Road, and matched the five which balls that were drawn: 16-39-47-53-71.

If you are the lucky winner, you should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.

Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.