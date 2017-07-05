5th Annual Sandfest on the shores of Lake Huron

Grab your bucket and a shovel, the 5th Annual Blue Water Sandfest is about to get underway.

Master and amateur sand sculptors will gather at the Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park, in Port Huron, on July 14-16 to compete on the beach at the foot of the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse on Lake Huron.

>>Slideshow: Sandfest sculptures<<

But there is more than just sand to this festival.

While watching the sculptor's creations come to life, you can enjoy live music, a kid’s zone, beer garden, and there is even a sand sculpting school, among other things.

Tickets are $5 per person, per day, with kids 4 and under free.

There is also a three-day pass for $12.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.