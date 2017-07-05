Police searching for victim, information in Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for victim, information in Flint shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are searching for information after a woman came into the hospital with a gunshot wound, but left before police could question her. 

Police were called to Hurley Medical Center just before midnight Tuesday for reports of a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital and was in good condition. 

When officers arrived, however, hospital staff told police the woman had left. 

The location of the shooting and circumstances are unknown. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Flint Police Department at 810-237-6901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

