Two arrested at downtown Flint fireworks show

Authorities say two men were arrested after dozens of residents gathered in downtown Flint to celebrate Independence Day.

The Fourth of July fireworks show in the city of Flint began about 10 p.m. with spectators watching throughout the downtown area and along the university corridor stretching from Saginaw Street to Grand Traverse.

The Flint Police Department, the University of Michigan Police Department, the Michigan State Police and Kettering University all increased staffing in these areas for the event.

Police said one man was arrested at the fireworks show for disorderly conduct. Another man was arrested for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after officers watched him flee the scene of a crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at an area hospital with complaints of neck pain.

"The Flint Police Department appreciates the on-going support and cooperation expressed by the citizens of the city of Flint in making events such as this safe and enjoyable for the entire community," the Flint Police Department said in a statement.

