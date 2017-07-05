Owosso splash pad closed due to vandalism - WNEM TV 5

Owosso splash pad closed due to vandalism

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: City of Owosso Source: City of Owosso
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

A city splash pad is closed due to vandalism.

The City of Owosso posted about the incident on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Officials said the north splash pad will be out of service until they can replace parts to an activation switch that was vandalized.  

Police are investigating the incident.

