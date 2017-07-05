Police investigating after body found in Saginaw

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Saginaw.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to the area of East Street, near Bradley Street.

Chief Bob Ruth told TV5 a woman with known medical issues collapsed and died at the scene. An autopsy is set for Wednesday, but at this time, police believe she died of natural causes, Ruth said.

The name and age of the woman has not been released.

