Police, marine division kept busy over Fourth of July weekend

Police were kept busy over the Fourth of July weekend.

Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki reported central dispatch received 505 calls for service over the holiday weekend. Deputies handled 271 complains, had 14 arrests, performed 113 traffic stops with 13 citations issued.

Corrections deputies also book 32 people into the county jail stemming from arrests by deputies and other police agencies throughout the county.

The Marine Division also kept busy patrolling Lake Huron waterways in both Port Sanilac and Lexington Harbors. They responded to 10 boaster assist calls and completed several safety inspections. Several vessel stops were also made with verbal warnings issued.

Aerial patrols also helped with a boating assist call near the southern portion of Lake Huron.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.