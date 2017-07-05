WantedWednesday: Elaine Patricia-Kay Fisher

The Midland Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Elaine Patricia-Kay Fisher.

Fisher is wanted on a felony embezzlement – vulnerable adult warrant out of the 75th District Court, according to the department.

Fisher is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Fisher may also be using the alias of Elaine Patricia-Kay Wirtz.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

