#WantedWednesday: Elaine Patricia-Kay Fisher - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Elaine Patricia-Kay Fisher

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Midland Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Elaine Patricia-Kay Fisher.

Fisher is wanted on a felony embezzlement – vulnerable adult warrant out of the 75th District Court, according to the department.

Fisher is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Fisher may also be using the alias of Elaine Patricia-Kay Wirtz.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713. 

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.