Drivers call 911 for erratic driving, man arrested

A man was arrested, accused of driving under the influence, after several drivers said he nearly forced them off the road.

On July 4 at around 7:20 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch got several calls about a vehicle on M-53, north of Deckerville Road in Evergreen Township.

The callers said the driver, a 42-year-old man from New Baltimore, was nearly forcing traffic on the opposite side of the road to have to go into the ditch to avoid an accident.

One of the callers and two motorcyclists who were traveling together were able to get the vehicle to pull over just before an officer with the Marlette Police Department arrived.

When the officer got there, he said everyone involved was aggressive and asked for assistance.

Several other departments arrived, and the 42-year-old driver was taken into custody for operating under the influence.

A passenger in the car, a 40-year-old woman from Shelby Township was also cited for possession of marijuana, in addition to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

