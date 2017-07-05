Deputies: Man killed by driver was laying on road

A 19-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car.

It happened at around 10:00 p.m. on July 3 on North Jefferson Road, near El Rancho Drive, in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office reports that the driver, Russell Pnacek, 53, was northbound on N. Jefferson when he ran over 19-year-old Anthony Burroughs.

Investigators believe Burroughs was laying in the northbound lane prior to the crash, but it’s unclear why.

While deputies report that is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, they are waiting for toxicology reports for a final determination.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 839-4622.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.