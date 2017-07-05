Firebirds sign Zack Pilon

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that defenseman Zack Pilon, a fourth-round pick, 67th overall in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement and education package with the Firebirds.



“Zack is a high-ceiling type of player that every team looks for when building their defense core,” said Flint Firebirds General Manager Barclay Branch. “He’s a big, right-shot defenseman who has a very good understanding and feel for the game. Zack is a player that you cannot help but see a significant upside to his future and we’re happy to have him committed to our organization.”



Pilon, a native of Smith Falls, Ont., recorded 22 points (6G, 16A) in 44 games last season, playing junior hockey for the Athens Aeros in the Central Canada Hockey League Tier 2 (CCHL2). In 16 playoff games with the Aeros, the six-foot-three, 190-pound defenseman also scored twice and added three assists.



“Signing with the Firebirds means everything to me. It’s the best opportunity I’ve had in my life and I look forward to making the most of it,” said Pilon. “After seeing Flint for the first time at orientation camp in April, everything was top-class, high-end and the people were great. Everyone was so welcoming, the city was awesome and the schools were incredible. This is definitely the best possible situation for me.”



The Firebirds’ training camp will take place Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30. The camp will be held at the Firebirds’ official practice facility, Iceland Arenas, on Elms Rd. in Clayton Township and is open to the public with free admission for all on-ice sessions.



The 2017 OHL Priority Selection was held Saturday, Apr. 8. North American players that reside in the province of Ontario, the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York and other designated U.S. states east of the Mississippi River born January 1, 1998 through December 31, 2001 were eligible for selection through a 15-round process.



The 2017 OHL Priority Selection was held Saturday, Apr. 8. North American players that reside in the province of Ontario, the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York and other designated U.S. states east of the Mississippi River born January 1, 1998 through December 31, 2001 were eligible for selection through a 15-round process.

