Flood waters force 13 mobile homeowners out of homes

More than a dozen families in a mobile home community in Midland have lost almost everything from the devastating floods.

"I knew that it was not going to be good," said Ted Kudich, resident.

That's what he thought when he saw standing water in his living room. Kudich said he lost everything in the flood that devastated so much of Mid-Michigan last month.

"It's pretty much a write-off," Kudich said.

He is not alone. Down the street, Joseph Ignatowski is trying to replace the floor that rising water took away.

"It was kind of emotional when the water went over my door because I knew I was done," Ignatowski said.

In all, 13 property owners in the Alpine Mobile Home Village had flood water as an unwanted guest in their living rooms.

"Help. Please someone donate to these people that's been flooded here. You know there's 13 of us and we're in pretty bad shape," Ignatowski said.

Shirley Albach's home is in bad shape.

"The whole inside would have to be gutted because we're falling through the floors," Albach said.

Mold has already started to grow there. For now, she and her husband live in a temporary trailer.

Albach is willing to take any help she can get.

"Anything that's going to encourage us, give us standing to go on and not just give up," Albach said.

The property manage said he is assisting the residents.

"We're setting aside some financing for them to help rebuild," Jon Chambers said.

He said the 13 owners will not have to pay July's rent. He is also planning to meet with each of them to see how much money will be needed to help them reclaim their home.

"We know everybody on a first name basis. So we feel entitled to try and help back," Chambers said.

For his part, Kudich said Chambers is the greatest. He said despite the fact he is wheelchair bound and living in a flood ravaged home, his spirits are high.

"What is done is done. What will be done, will be done," Kudich said.

