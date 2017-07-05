Goodrich teen seriously injured in crash involving semi

A teenager from Goodrich was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.

It happened about 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of M-37 and 16 Road in Mesick. That's in Wexford County.

Reilly Shellenbarger, 16, was driving westbound on 16 Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a semi-truck, Michigan State Police said.

The semi was traveling southbound on M-37. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Reilly was originally transported to the Traverse City Munson Hospital, but has since been transferred to Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids for serious injuries, police said.

