Police seek help identifying suspect in assault case

Flint police are seeking help identifying a man they said lured a mentally handicapped woman who was later assaulted.

It happened about 10 p.m. on June 19.

The suspect lured the victim from the downtown MTA bus station, police said.

Police believe the suspect used a silver or gray colored minivan to transport the victim.

The victim was returned home after she was assaulted, police said.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or the incident call Det. Will Surface at 810-237-6946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

