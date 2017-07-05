Going for 4?

We officially made it a 3-peat on Wednesday! That is, for the third day in a row, we were served up a round of sunny skies, pleasantly warm temperatures and low humidity. Can we ride this good luck streak into a fourth day?

Overnight

Skies will remain clear for the most part overnight with high pressure hanging on to control over the Great Lakes. A few stray high clouds may float through from time to time thanks to a decaying complex of thunderstorms over Wisconsin, but that will be about the worst of it.

Overnight lows will hover slightly milder, dipping only to the low 60s, with a light south wind.

Thursday

To answer the big question, for most of us, Thursday will bring a fourth consecutive day of sunny Summer warmth. If you had been taking advantage of this week's low humidity by keeping the air conditioning off, Thursday's going to be the day to turn it back on.

Thanks to the combination of an area of low pressure over Kentucky and an approaching cold front over the northern Plains, we'll see a big jump in both the heat and humidity! Riding in on southwesterly breezes, highs will top the upper 80s across most of Mid-Michigan, with dew points climbing into the middle and upper 60s.

Most of the day will be dominated by sunshine until scattered thunderstorms return during the evening. Folks along the M-55 corridor will be the first to see the storms, arriving sometime between 6:00 and 8:00 PM. The storms will work their way southeastward across the region from there, and should wrap up a little after midnight.

Isolated severe weather is not out of the question with the arriving storms. Much of the region has been placed under a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center, with damaging winds and small hail possible in some storms. See the attached graphics for a closer look, and keep it tuned to the First Warn 5 Weather Center for updates.

Friday

The chance for scattered thunderstorms had originally looked like it was going to be confined to the morning on Friday, but there is now growing support for a flare-up of activity during the afternoon. This coincides better with the passage of the cold front, which will slowly traverse the region during the day. Outside of any storms, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs rolling back to about 80 degrees.

