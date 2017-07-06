Judge extends suspension of Michigan aid to private schools

A judge says she's leaning toward an injunction that would stop $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.

Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens heard arguments Wednesday from lawyers for the state and a coalition of public school groups. Opponents are challenging the appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements.

They say it violates the Michigan Constitution's ban on aid for private schools.

Stephens says an earlier freeze will remain in effect until at least Aug. 1 when she'll decide whether to order an injunction. The Court of Claims judge wants lawyers to file arguments on the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Supreme Court said it was illegal for Missouri to deny a grant for a preschool playground at a church.