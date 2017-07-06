Traffic Alert: Roundabout construction begins in Mt. Pleasant - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Roundabout construction begins in Mt. Pleasant

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

MDOT will detour North Mission Road in Mt. Pleasant Thursday for construction on the roundabout at US-127 business route.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour.

The road should reopen by July 21. 

