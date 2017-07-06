BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at Flint home

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a Flint home.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wolcott Street.

Police said a man was shot at the home between Caldwell and Vincent Avenues.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

