BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at Flint home - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at Flint home

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a Flint home. 

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wolcott Street.

Police said a man was shot at the home between Caldwell and Vincent Avenues. 

There is no word on suspects at this time. 

Stay with TV5 for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.