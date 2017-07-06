Fire rips through Chesaning home, car - WNEM TV 5

Fire rips through Chesaning home, car

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

Flames ripped through a local home Wednesday night. 

It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Peet and Oakley, just outside Chesaning. 

The fire damaged a house and a car, but it's not clear which caught fire first. 

We're told no one was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.