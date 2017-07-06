Massive flooding brings brand new batch of mosquitoes

One of the consequences of massive flooding two weeks ago in Mid-Michigan is a brand new batch of mosquitoes.

The head of Saginaw County's Mosquito Control said the blood suckers emerged this past weekend. He said 10 days of rain, including the flooding, overwhelmed attempts to fight the pests.

"We were making more attempts to treat that water, but unfortunately, given the amount out there, a lot of adults got out and that's what's biting people right now," Bill Stanuszek said.

He expects the nuisance to last for the next couple of weeks.

To decrease your risk of being bitten, mosquito control released these recommendations to follow:

Eliminate sources of standing water on property (i.e., wading pools, old tires, buckets, containers) by dumping water where possible to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching or larvae from developing into biting adults.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors and apply insect repellent according to label instructions. Consult a physician or visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) before applying repellents to infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

