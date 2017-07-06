Passenger hurt after motorcycle crashes in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Passenger hurt after motorcycle crashes in Flint

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One person was hurt after a motorcycle crashed in Genesee County.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Torrey Road, south of Bristol Road in the city of Flint.

Police have not released details of the crash, but said the driver of the motorcycle was not hurt. The passenger, however, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

