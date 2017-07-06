FEMA to assess Mid-Michigan damage from massive flooding - WNEM TV 5

FEMA to assess Mid-Michigan damage from massive flooding

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Freemand Road in Beaverton, Gladwin County (Courtesy Steven Smith) Freemand Road in Beaverton, Gladwin County (Courtesy Steven Smith)
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Federal agents will arrive in Michigan to get their first look at the damage caused from last month's massive flooding. 

Eight teams will fan out Thursday morning to review the severity of the disaster in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties. 

They won't visit every home and business, but they will look at information collected in local surveys. 

Their efforts will help determine if federal assistance is needed. 

