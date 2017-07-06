VIDEO: Man proposes to girlfriend while police arrest him - WNEM TV 5

A Oklahoma man proposed to his girlfriend as he was being arrested.

Bodycam video shows Muskogee police arresting Brandon Thompson for six felony warrants.

During the arrest, Thompson told officers he had planned to propose to his girlfriend that day.

They let him go ahead with the proposal, while still in handcuffs.

By the way, she said yes. 

