Boy's light up shoes may have saved him from near drowning

A boy is still fighting for his life after a near drowning on Lake Michigan, but it may have been his shoes that helped dive teams get to the child so quickly.

The 7-year-old boy was on rocks when he fell in.

"Just a bunch of rocks and then it's water. It's dangerous!" said Connor Jurena, a witness.

The incident happened right across the street from the skate park in Racine, Wisconsin.

Jurena was there at the time.

"I didn't know what was happening until I saw the police boats out and cops on bikes, three ambulances, two fire trucks,” he said.

It took rescue squads just five minutes to pull the boy from the water. Officials said the boy's light up shoes guided rescue squads underwater.

"When our divers went into the water they immediately saw flashing lights they believed to be the shoes of the victim,” Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove said.

The incident was a teaching moment for the parents.

"In this community we live around a lot of water. Lake Michigan is of course one of the Great Lakes. People take time to teach their children and also adults be aware of safety rules,” Hargrove said.

The boy was revived at a local hospital and then flown to children's hospital.

