Heat and humidity spark severe storms

It's been a beautiful stretch of weather in Mid-Michigan so far this week with plenty of sun and summer-like temperatures, and low humidity as an added bonus. While today will be hot and sunny it will be noticeably more humid than the last few days. We are also going to be seeing storms arrive this evening and they have the potential to become severe.

Overnight

Scattered strong and possibly severe thunderstorms will continue to work their way southeastward through the region overnight. The sometimes slow-moving storms will remain capable of damaging winds, small hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Where storms linger, isolated pockets of flooding may develop and make for dangerous road conditions.

Following the initial group of storms, a second wave is expected to develop over Lake Michigan and sweep back in across the region. Severe weather will remain a possibility as we will still had abundant warmth and moisture for the storms to work with. Overnight lows will only dip to the upper 60s, with dew points running at similar levels.

Friday and The Weekend

Storms will wind down early Friday morning with most of the viewing area dry by the Friday morning commute. We may see some drizzle linger Friday morning, but for the most part we will be dry.

There is a chance that we could see some pop up, isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday afternoon as we will have left over moisture lingering in the atmosphere. If these storms pop up at all they will be very small and won't last long. The vast majority of us will stay dry tomorrow with no rain at all. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

Heading into the weekend it looks nice. A little cooler as highs both days will stick in the upper 70s to low 80s, but not as humid and mostly dry.

Saturday will be the nicer of the two days. Mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain in sight it will be the best day for outdoor activities. Sunday also looks nice, but there is a very slight chance for some showers or storms later in the day. Don't cancel any plans for Sunday, but keep an eye on the radar.

