Humidity ramps up and storms are possible tonight

It's been a beautiful stretch of weather in Mid-Michigan so far this week with plenty of sun and summer-like temperatures, and low humidity as an added bonus. While today will be hot and sunny it will be noticeably more humid than the last few days. We are also going to be seeing storms arrive this evening and they have the potential to become severe.

Today & Tonight

Skies are generally clear again this afternoon with just a few high clouds passing through. Temperatures are warmer than we have been the last few days, as our afternoon highs surge into the middle and upper 80s with 90° not out of the question for a few spots.

Like the saying goes "it's not the heat, it's the humidity", and that will be taking a big jump this afternoon as well with dew points headed for the mid to upper 60s. It will feel sticky outside!

With a hot and humid air mass, we will be watching for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm late this afternoon, but the best chance of storms will come this evening into tonight. We expect most of the thunderstorm activity to arrive near the M-55 around 5-7 PM tonight, spreading southward as the night goes on.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) to Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for this evening and tonight. These risk categories suggest severe weather is not expected to be widespread if there is any at all.

However, our farthest northwest areas have been added to the Enhanced Risk (30%). This is an area that we'll need to keep an eye on this evening for a higher chance of severe storms.

Any strong to severe storms will carry the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail. Frequent lightning will also be possible.

Rain and thunderstorms should wind down by the morning commute tomorrow and outside of a few lingering showers, we should be mostly dry as we start our Friday. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the upper 60s, so it will be a good night for the A/C.

Friday and The Weekend

Storms will wind down early Friday morning with most of the viewing area dry by the Friday morning commute. We may see some drizzle linger Friday morning, but for the most part we will be dry.

There is a chance that we could see some pop up, isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday afternoon as we will have left over moisture lingering in the atmosphere. If these storms pop up at all they will be very small and won't last long. The vast majority of us will stay dry tomorrow with no rain at all. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

Heading into the weekend it looks nice. A little cooler as highs both days will stick in the upper 70s to low 80s, but not as humid and mostly dry.

Saturday will be the nicer of the two days. Mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain in sight it will be the best day for outdoor activities. Sunday also looks nice, but there is a very slight chance for some showers or storms later in the day. Don't cancel any plans for Sunday, but keep an eye on the radar.

