Humidity ramps up for Thursday

It's been a beautiful stretch of weather in Mid-Michigan so far this week with plenty of sun and summer-like temperatures, with low humidity an added bonus. While today will be nice, temperatures will be taking a big jump today and it will be noticeably more humid than the last few days.

Today & Tonight

Skies are generally clear again this morning with just a few high clouds passing through. Temperatures are warmer than we have been the last few mornings, but we're still pretty comfortable in the 60s in most area.

That will not be the case this afternoon as temperatures surge into the middle and upper 80s with 90 not out of the question for a few spots. Like the saying goes "it's not the heat, it's the humidity", and that will be taking a big jump this afternoon as well with dew points headed for the mid 60s.

With a hot and humid air mass, we will be watching for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, but the best chance of rain will come later on tonight. We expect most of the thunderstorm activity to arrive near the M-55 around 5-7 PM tonight, spreading southward as the night goes on.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) to Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for late this afternoon and evening. These risk categories suggest severe weather is not expected to be widespread.

Any strong to severe storms will carry the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail. Frequent lightning will also be possible.

Rain and thunderstorms should wind down by the morning commute tomorrow and outside of a few lingering showers, we should be mostly dry as we start our Friday. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the upper 60s, so it will be a good night for the A/C.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.