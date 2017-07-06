Water main break reported in Grand Blanc - WNEM TV 5

Water main break reported in Grand Blanc

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GRAND BLAC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A water main break is interrupting traffic Thursday morning in Grand Blanc.

The township police department reported the water main break on Saginaw and Baldwin. Police said water will be temporarily shut off for repairs.

Traffic will be interrupted with possible lane closures.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

