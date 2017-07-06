Coast Guard rescues 4 kids, 4 adults from water

A scary situation had a happy ending when the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a family of eight from the water near Fort Niagara State Park in New York.

The Coast Guard said the family was in a 14-foot aluminum boat heading to Porter on the Lake park Wednesday when a wave came over the bow, causing the boat to start taking on water.

A watchstander at the Niagara station saw the family waving for help at about 4:54 p.m. The Coast Guard launched a 25-foot response boat crew to assist.

Four children and four adults were rescued from the water. Officials said all the children had life jackets on. The adults' life jackets had floated away with the waves. There were no injuries reported.

The Coast Guard urges boaters to always wear life jackets while on the water, have signaling devices on board, and obey the boat manufacturer's suggested maximum occupancy.

