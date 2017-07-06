Cars crash at Midland intersection

A young woman was hurt after her car was T-boned at an intersection Thursday morning.

It happened at Carpenter and Patrick in Midland.

Investigators said a car driven by a 19-year-old woman was hit by another vehicle. The woman's car was pushed into the median by the impact, which took out a light pole.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by the fire department. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The other driver did not appear to be hurt, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.