Cars crash at Midland intersection - WNEM TV 5

Cars crash at Midland intersection

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A young woman was hurt after her car was T-boned at an intersection Thursday morning. 

It happened at Carpenter and Patrick in Midland. 

Investigators said a car driven by a 19-year-old woman was hit by another vehicle. The woman's car was pushed into the median by the impact, which took out a light pole. 

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by the fire department. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The other driver did not appear to be hurt, officials said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.