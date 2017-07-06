How to prevent auto thefts

A vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States.

Nearly half of those thefts occur because a door was unlocked or the keys were left in the ignition, according to Michigan State Police.

As part of their "Lock It or Lose It" campaign, state police are urging drivers to take precautions to help reduce the likelihood they will become a victim of auto theft. Some suggestions are:

Closing windows when your vehicle is parked

Avoiding leaving valuables in your vehicle, especially where they can be seen

Leaving your vehicle running unattended

Parking in well-lit areas

Keeping your vehicle in your garage, if possible

Keeping exterior house lights on at night

Installing a car alarm or using a theft deterrent device like a steering wheel lock or gear shift column lock

Police are also warning drivers of some of the current trends that could be happening in your neighborhood.

Wheel and tire theft - Watch for suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood that may be scoping out the area. Report suspicious and out-of-place persons to law enforcement.

Vehicle sale scams - If you are purchasing or selling a vehicle on Craigslist, make the transaction at a Secretary of State’s office during business hours or at a police department. Don’t invite strangers to your home or meet them in non-public places.

Fraudulent vehicle titles - If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Inspect the vehicle title closely before purchase and if anything looks odd, postpone the sale until you can confirm the legitimacy of the title.

