POLL: What kind of driver are you?

What would it look like if you behaved the way you drive?

A new survey reports Michigan drivers are among the most courteous in the nation. The survey was done as part of a summer driving awareness campaign from Kars4Kids to promote courteous driving.

Michigan was rated the 15th most polite state in the country and received an overall grade of B+. The state did far better than its neighbors; Ohio was #35, Indiana #34, and Wisconsin was #46.

For the survey, drivers in 50 states were asked questions like "How often do you signal?" and "Would you let someone merge into your lane?" Each response was then graded.

The goal of the Drive Human campaign is to remind drivers they share the road with other people, not faceless cars.

Check out a video below and tell us, what kind of driver are you?

Take our poll here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.