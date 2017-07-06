Police: Alcohol may have had role in boy's death - WNEM TV 5

Police: Alcohol may have had role in boy's death

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Police are investigating whether alcohol had a role in the death of an 8-year-old Detroit boy.

Authorities say the boy was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at this home Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Dan Donakowski tells The Detroit News that relatives indicated the boy may have consumed an alcoholic drink made by a family friend.

An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.