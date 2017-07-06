Man rescued from Muskegon River

A man was rescued from a local river after he and two others went into the water.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a call on Wednesday, July 5 at about 2:50 p.m. for assistance on the Muskegon River near Duggan’s Canoe Livery.

The caller told dispatch there were three people who went into the river. They said a man and woman managed to make it ashore, but a 54-year-old man was still in the river and holding onto a tree.

Investigators said the water in the area was too deep for the man, later identified as Ronald Devoe from Durand, to stand and he was struggling to holding onto the tree while fighting the current. Devoe's nephew, Curtis Fisher from Lake George, was also in the water trying to help Devoe.

A Clare County deputy was first to arrive on scene and found Devoe about 1/2 mile south of M-61. The deputy called dispatch and asked a boat be called in order to reach Devoe. The deputy also asked for an ambulance because Devoe had a history of heart problems and diabetes.

The rescue boat was able to located Devoe and get him and Fisher to shore.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

