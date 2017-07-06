Fermi 2 plant in Michigan reports higher chlorine release

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.

The Monroe News reports the plant was required to notify the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the release.

DTE spokesman John Austerberry says that during a 24-hour period starting 12:30 p.m. June 30 the plant released 77 pounds into the water, exceeding a the 10-pound (4.5-kg) daily limit. He says it had "no discernable impact on Lake Erie's water quality."

The plant uses chlorine to treat water. Austerberry says the problem was attributed to a pump problem that has since been repaired.

The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.

