Child safe after standoff in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A child is safe after being caught up in an alleged domestic situation that escalated into a standoff.

It started at around 3 a.m. at 2049 Mill Road in Genesee County’s Flint Township.

When police arrived for a domestic disturbance call a 21-year-old Flint Township woman told them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who is also the father of her 3-year-old daughter.

The woman told police that the 21-year-old Mt. Morris Township man was inside her apartment with the girl, and she believed the man had a gun.

When officers weren’t able to make contact with the man they set up a perimeter and called in the Flint Township Incident Response Team.

After several hours of limited contact, the man’s attorney arrived, and a short time later the man surrendered without incident.

The 3-year-old was found sleeping in a bedroom, unharmed.

The man is in jail and the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

