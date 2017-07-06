Sheriff brings Old West to Old Town Saginaw

The sheriff took a trip back to the Old West on Thursday.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel paid a visit to Old Town Saginaw Thursday in classic western fashion.

He patrolled Old Town on horseback with other mounted officers.

The sheriff donned a cowboy hat and a western style shirt.

It was quite a sight to see, with some residents posing for photos with the sheriff and his deputies.

Did you see the officers on horseback? Share your photos on the TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.