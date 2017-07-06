Sheriff brings Old West to Old Town Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff brings Old West to Old Town Saginaw

The sheriff took a trip back to the Old West on Thursday.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel paid a visit to Old Town Saginaw Thursday in classic western fashion.

He patrolled Old Town on horseback with other mounted officers.

The sheriff donned a cowboy hat and a western style shirt.

It was quite a sight to see, with some residents posing for photos with the sheriff and his deputies.

Did you see the officers on horseback? Share your photos on the TV5 Facebook page.

