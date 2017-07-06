Teen missing since March may be in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Teen missing since March may be in Bay City

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a missing teen.

Police report that Mackenzie Leach-Stewart, 16, ran away from a foster home in the Genesee County community of Genesee Township on March 28.

She is 5’1”, weighs about 135 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators now believe she may be in the Bay City area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call (810) 640-2000.

