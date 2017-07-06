Miller Road overpass at I-75 to get repairs

The Miller Road overpass at I-75 in Flint Township is scheduled to get repairs.

The repairs start July 10 and are expected to be completed in September.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $426,000 for the repairs.

Most of the damage was sustained from a high-load hit in December 2016, MDOT said.

The project includes replacing beams and deck repairs.

The project will cause the following road closures:

Miller Road will be reduced to three lanes over the overpass - one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

During removal of the damaged beam, southbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes. Traffic will be detoured onto the I-69 entrance ramp and reenter I-75 south of the Miller Road overpass.

