Woman on mobility scooter takes I-75, gets ride home from trooper

A Michigan State Police trooper had an unusual stop along I-75 in Ogemaw County - a woman riding a mobility scooter.

Trooper Jeff Devine, from the West Branch Post, told TV5 on July 5 several people called emergency dispatch saying a woman was driving a scooter along I-75.

When he arrived, shortly before 4 p.m., he found the 76-year-old woman about a mile north of Exit 212, driving on the shoulder of the highway.

He said he turned on his lights and sounded an air horn several times before she pulled over.

The woman told Devine she had been shopping at the Walmart near Exit 212 and decided it would be safer to take the freeway home instead of riding her scooter through town.

She planned to get off the freeway at Exit 215, about three miles away.

Trooper Devine loaded up the scooter in the back of his patrol vehicle and drove her home, explaining it was illegal to ride a scooter like that on a freeway because it couldn’t maintain the minimum speed limit.

No tickets were issued.

