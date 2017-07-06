Group starts petition to repeal fireworks law

For some, the sound of fireworks crackling in the night sky is the best part of Independence Day.

For others, they can't wait for the peaceful quiet to return once again.

The constant pop and bang of fireworks at all hours of the night led a group of Michigan residents to start a petition calling for a repeal of the state's fireworks law.

The petition looks to repeal the Fireworks Safety Act of 2011, which changed restrictions so everyone could buy big fireworks.

The law allows fireworks the day before, the day of and the day after a national holiday.

Not everyone is impressed with the late night explosions before and after the holiday.

Cindy Kinkead said Independence Day celebrations hold a special meaning for her and her family, but she doesn't think they should continue.

"Celebrate on the Fourth of July, but then put a stop to it. The availability anymore, it just surprises me. At the gas station, on the corner," Kinkead said.

Accessibility is exactly what the petition aims to change. Although the fireworks act has increased revenue in the state, some believe airborne fireworks should be left to the professionals.

"Our children, our seniors and the environment. I mean, it's just wrong. It's just not acceptable," Kinkead said.

Some residents, like Timothy Hughes, said they love celebrating with fireworks. He said he won't be signing the petition.

"I think if you want to set off fireworks you should be allowed. You can always go in your house and turn up your TV," Hughes said.

