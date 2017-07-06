MI airport asks travelers to remove fudge from bags

Airports all over the world have signs of items passengers must remove from their luggage before going through security.

The list often includes liquids, laptops and other electronics. But fudge? That's a new one.

The Chippewa County International Airport, about 28 miles from Mackinac Island, apparently asks travelers to remove fudge from their bags before proceeding through security.

Twitter user @BrightonAuthor posted a photo of the sign on July 5 with the caption "Where else but close to Mackinac would you see this at an airport?"

Photo taken at Chippewa "International" Airport today. Where else but close to Mackinac would you see this at an airport? pic.twitter.com/qV0qQ0QgwX — Brighton Author (@BrightonAuthor) July 5, 2017

