Police arrest 4 suspects in teen's murder

Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old.

Jaharry Smith was shot and killed in Mt. Morris Township early on July 4, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said.

The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on Eldon Road.

Four people were attempting to rob the teenager at the time of the shooting Green said.

The four suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday and will be formally charged on Friday.

