Man upset with city over water main break that flooded his warehouse

A city water main break has caused a leak in a warehouse basement.

The owner said after two weeks his priceless valuables are ruined and water is still streaming in.

He is mad and wants something done about it.

"This is Flint, third world," said Blayne Marsh, warehouse owner.

He has nothing good to say about the city of Flint's water department.

He said that's because for two weeks he has been fighting with a water main break near his warehouse.

"Well, it was a surprise. I've been here over 20 years and I've never had water in my basement," Marsh said.

He said he knew something was wrong two weeks ago when he found his basement covered in water. He called the water department who came to check it out.

"They came out yesterday, tested the water. It was city water. So we knew it was a leak somewhere," Marsh said.

Soon Marsh said the entire street was filled with water, bubbling up from under the road. He said the workers couldn't find the break.

"They couldn't determine where the leak was. They sent different crews throughout the week, but they couldn't find anything," Marsh said.

After days of searching, Marsh said the workers told him they think they've finally found the leak. Now it's been too long.

Marsh spent the holiday weekend pumping out water while his family vacationed up north. His basement is ruined and he said he lost antiques left to him by his father when he died.

He is now worried about long term problems with his foundation.

"Well, I think the city should reimburse me. It's their fault. And for all the hassle the past two weeks of coming down here, having to pump the water out. Gas, electricity costs, wear and tear on my truck. It's just a headache," Marsh said.

TV5 called the water department, but was unable to reach anyone.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.