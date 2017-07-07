Man in critical condition after being shot on Flint’s north side - WNEM TV 5

Man in critical condition after being shot on Flint's north side

By Michael Turner, News Producer
A man is in critical condition after being shot on Flint's north side.

It happen just before 11 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

According to a City of Flint Police spokesperson, the 44-year-old man was shot in the 6800 block of  Touraine drive. That is between Joseph Street and Morningside Drive.

At this time no other information has been released.

Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage on this developing story.

