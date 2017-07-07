Man in critical condition after being shot on Flint’s north side

A man is in critical condition after being shot on Flint's north side.

It happen just before 11 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

According to a City of Flint Police spokesperson, the 44-year-old man was shot in the 6800 block of Touraine drive. That is between Joseph Street and Morningside Drive.

At this time no other information has been released.

