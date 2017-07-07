Muslim officers thank Lt. Neville for stopping Bishop terror attack

A local officer is receiving a very personal thanks for his heroic efforts in the terror attack at Bishop International Airport.

Members of the American Muslim Law Enforcement Officers of New York and New Jersey traveled to the airport Thursday. They offered their thanks to Lt. Jeff Neville and others for stopping last month's attack.

Neville was stabbed by a man who uttered phrases often associated with Islam.

In addition to thanking Neville, the officers shared this message:

"We want to remind the citizens of our great nation that terrorism or any act of violence has no place in Islam. You cannot commit these heinous acts and call yourself a believing Muslim," they said.

The man accused of stabbing Neville, Amor Ftouhi, faces multiple felony charges.

He could serve life in prison if convicted.

